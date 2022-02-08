Last Updated:

'Can't wait for the film' | 'Khiladi Trailer' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Ravi Teja's Performance In Action Drama

Actor Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi's trailer was dropped by makers on Feb 7. Since then, the fans have been showering their love on the video on Twitter. Read on.

Actor Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi has been one of the highly anticipated movies with fans eyeing the release. After much speculation, the makers had dropped the trailer of the film that left all the fans excited. Starting from hailing the action sequences to the storyline, the trailer has been receiving much attention on social media. 

The trailer is a perfect amalgamation of action, romance, and comedy, comprising of some peppy tracks, romantic encounters of the leading stars as well as intense sequences. The film is written and helmed by Ramesh Varma. Apart from Ravi Teja, it stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles. After facing multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will hit theatres on February 11, 2022.  

Netizens shower love on Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi Trailer 

One of the users shared a bunch of memes associated with the film’s trailer and wrote, “Got huge response for the dialogues of #Khiladi - #KhiladiTrailer Smiling face with smiling eyes...It's a meme stuff & I'm sharing some hilarious memes here! Ok hand...Thank you all.”Another user called it a ‘superb trailer.’ A third user shared several action sequences stills from the trailer and compared them with Hollywood. “just a word “ HOLLYWOOD RANGE ”visuals and taking.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ can’t wait for the film now.” 

The upcoming Telugu action-crime movie will also witness a simultaneous theatrical release in Hindi to cater to Hindi-speaking audiences. Meanwhile, the makers of Teja's highly anticipated film Ramarao On Duty have locked two release dates. The film may release on the previously scheduled date of March 25, if not on April 15, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

The actor has also started shooting for the upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial Ravanasura. Billed as an action thriller, it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Apart from Ravi Teja, Ravanasura also stars Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles. 

