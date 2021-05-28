'Kho Kho' Cast: Check Out The Actors Of The Malayalam Sports Drama Film

Kho Kho is a 2021 Malayalam sports drama film that revolves around a Kho Kho coach who forms a team of players where only girls study. The film stars actors like Rajisha Vijayan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. The film starts as a tale of Maria fighting to bring together a team for the Kho Kho game but during the journey, she also learns many lessons from the students which eventually help her in becoming a better person. The movie is an inspiring tale directed by Rahul Riji Nairn and edited by Christy Sebastian. Read on to know more about Kho Kho cast and their work credits.

Kho Kho cast



Rajisha Vijayan as Maria Francis

Rajisha plays the role of Maria, a former athlete and physical education teacher. Rajisha has been a part of many popular movies like Karnan, Love and Finals. She even played a pivotal role in Khalid Rahman’s Anuraga Karikkin Vellam in the year 2016.

Mamitha Baiju as Anju

Mamita plays the role of Anju in the movie. She has been a part of popular movies like Varathan, Operation Java, and Kilometres and Kilometres. She also played a role in Emcy Joseph’s Vikrithi.

Venkitesh P. as Ben



Venkitesh plays the role of Maria’s husband in the movie. He has played pivotal roles in movies like Odiyan , Priest, and Stand Up. He even played a crucial role in Mohanlal’s Velipadinte Pusthakam in the year 2017.

Rahul Riji Nair as Vinod

Rahul plays the role of Vinod in the movie. Rahul is also the director of the film. Rahul is a filmmaker as well as an actor. He has made films like Kalla Nottam, Ottamuri Velicham and Dakini.

Vettukili Prakash as Francis

Vettukili Prakash plays the role of Maria’s father in the movie. Vettukili is known for playing roles in movies like Virus , Ambili and One. He even played an important role in Shaiji Kailas’ Sthalathe Pradhana Payyans in 1993.

Renjit Shekhar Nair as Shiva

Renjit also plays a small role in the movie. He is also a director as well as an actor. He played crucial roles in Kalla Nottam, Nizhal and Dakini.

