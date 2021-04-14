Last Updated:

Khusbhu Sundar's Husband Sundar C Discharged From Hospital, Currently In Isolation

Khusbhu Sundar took to her Twitter to inform that her husband has been discharged from the hospital and is currently under isolation. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
Khusbhu Sundar

Khusbhu Sundar (Image- Khusbhu Sundar Twitter)


South Indian actor Khusbhu Sundar took to her Twitter on April 14 to inform her fans that her husband Sundar C has been discharged from the hospital. She further informed them that he is in isolation. Sundar C tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. Check out her tweet below. 

Khusbhu Sundar shares Sundar C's health update 

In her tweet, Khusbhu informed netizens that their prayers have been answered as her husband Sundar C has been discharged from the hospital. She also wrote that he is in isolation and she will be able to meet him only after seven days. Her tweet read as, “Friends all your prayers have been answered. My hubby #SundarC is out of the hospital. But he will be in isolation for next 7 days. He is staying at our guest house, so I get to see him only after 7 days. Thank you to each one of you for your support n best wishes”. 

As soon as she shared Sundar C’s health update, her fans and followers rushed in to pour wishes for Khusbhu Sundar's husband's. One of her fans wished Sundar a speedy recovery while another wrote that she shared this good news on new year’s day. Check out their tweets and messages below: 

READ | Queer Eye's Tan France and husband Rob France are expecting their first child

Sundar C tests positive for COVID-19

Khushbu took to her Twitter handle on April 10 to inform that Sundar C had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She also wrote that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. She further urged all those who must have come in contact with him to get tested as well. Along with her husband, Khusbhu informed that her niece had also contracted the virus. She also cautioned her fans and followers that they, too, should get tested as early as possible if they feel they notice the symptoms.

READ | Lady Gaga responds to petition for 'Artpop' sequel after 7-year-old album rises to fame

Celebrities testing negative for COVID-19

Several celebrities had contracted the coronavirus recently but recovered as well. On April 11, R Madhavan informed his fans that he has tested negative for the virus. He further said that his mother also tested COVID-19 negative and they have crossed the infection stage. Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram to share that she, too, tested negative for the virus. Sharing a photo of herself, Alia wrote in the caption, "the only time being negative is a good thing". 

READ | Sidharth Malhotra reveals his new neck tattoo in monochrome pic, fans pour love

Image courtesy- Khusbhu Sundar Twitter 

READ | Varun Dhawan asks fans to follow COVID-19 precautions as they meet him in Ziro Valley

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT