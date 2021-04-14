Khusbhu Sundar's Husband Sundar C Discharged From Hospital, Currently In Isolation

South Indian actor Khusbhu Sundar took to her Twitter on April 14 to inform her fans that her husband Sundar C has been discharged from the hospital. She further informed them that he is in isolation. Sundar C tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. Check out her tweet below.

Khusbhu Sundar shares Sundar C's health update

In her tweet, Khusbhu informed netizens that their prayers have been answered as her husband Sundar C has been discharged from the hospital. She also wrote that he is in isolation and she will be able to meet him only after seven days. Her tweet read as, “Friends all your prayers have been answered. My hubby #SundarC is out of the hospital. But he will be in isolation for next 7 days. He is staying at our guest house, so I get to see him only after 7 days. Thank you to each one of you for your support n best wishes”.

Friends all your prayers have been answered. My hubby #SundarC is out of the hospital. But he will be in isolation for next 7 days. He is staying at our guest house, so I get to see him only after 7 days. Thank you to each one of you for your support n best wishes #Love ðŸ™â¤ðŸ™â¤ — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) April 14, 2021

As soon as she shared Sundar C’s health update, her fans and followers rushed in to pour wishes for Khusbhu Sundar's husband's. One of her fans wished Sundar a speedy recovery while another wrote that she shared this good news on new year’s day. Check out their tweets and messages below:

Wish #SundarC a very speedy recovery and hope you two spend lots of quality time together. Sending you guys love â¤â¤ — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) April 14, 2021

Happy to know that mam!! He will be soon back on his feet and wishes to everyone in your family!! Take care and be safe.. — Madhan Kumar (@Madhankumar_IND) April 14, 2021

Make video calls to him till such time! He is not going elsewhere but on the road to complete recovery! That's all!! — Ramanujam Ranganathan (@RamanujamRanga1) April 14, 2021

Good news on the new year day.. What else will make you happy than this news.. Wishing the Smart Sundar C to come out fitter — Rangaprasad (@rangarulez) April 14, 2021

God has answered the prayers. Best wishes for Mr and Mrs. khusbhu Sundar for best of health — BALAJI J (@BALAJIJ98029570) April 14, 2021

Sundar C tests positive for COVID-19

Khushbu took to her Twitter handle on April 10 to inform that Sundar C had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She also wrote that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. She further urged all those who must have come in contact with him to get tested as well. Along with her husband, Khusbhu informed that her niece had also contracted the virus. She also cautioned her fans and followers that they, too, should get tested as early as possible if they feel they notice the symptoms.

My niece @priyamanivannan n her husband are #Covid19 positive too. Even they are admitted. All 3 of them had cold with running nose n no other symptoms. Pls do not ignore any signs n get yourself tested immediately. First isolate yourself. Take all precautions. Stay safe. Pray.ðŸ™ — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) April 10, 2021

Celebrities testing negative for COVID-19

Several celebrities had contracted the coronavirus recently but recovered as well. On April 11, R Madhavan informed his fans that he has tested negative for the virus. He further said that his mother also tested COVID-19 negative and they have crossed the infection stage. Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram to share that she, too, tested negative for the virus. Sharing a photo of herself, Alia wrote in the caption, "the only time being negative is a good thing".

Thank you all for the concern and prayers .All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again-Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care,precautions & following protocol even at home.Gods grace we are all fit and fine now ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 11, 2021

