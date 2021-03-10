Khushbu Sundar Celebrates 21st Wedding Anniversary With Hubby And Mother-in-law

South Indian films star and Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar recently took to social media to share details about her 21st wedding anniversary. The actor posted a series of pictures with her husband Sundar C and mother-in-law. Through the caption for the post, the actor indicated that she is seeking blessings from the elder ones in the family as she believes it is one of the most important things to do on such occasions. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments while expressing how much they love seeing her pictures with family.

Khushbu Sundar’s 21st wedding anniversary

Khushbu Sundar recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the pictures posted, Khushbu Sundar can be seen hugging her husband, Sundar C, while wearing a bright smile across her face. They are both seen posing next to the home's temple while being appropriately dressed for the special occasion. In the last picture, the couple has taken Sundar C’s mother into the picture, expressing their love and respect for the senior lady.

Khushbu Sundar is seen dressed in an elegant traditional saree, marking her 21st wedding anniversary. The saree has a reflective pink texture and has been paired with golden earrings and a nose ring. She has also left her hair opened which adds beauty to the look. Sundar C, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a simple grey T-shirt, giving him a fresh and simple look.

In the caption for the tweet, Khushbu Sundar has mentioned that these pictures showcase the king with his queen. She has addressed herself as a queen, her husband, as the king, and her mother-in-law as the empress of the house. She has also mentioned that the best way to start the celebration was by seeking blessings from the elders. She also spoke highly of her mother-in-law for raising such a well-behaved child. Have a look at the celebratory tweet.

The King with his Queen. And we with our Empress. The beet way to start your celebration is by taking the blessings of the elders at home. And who can be better than the one who has raised such a fine man. #21stweddinganniversary ❤ pic.twitter.com/gug4cFaFq4 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 9, 2021

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have wished the couple on their special day. Some people have also wished them luck for the years that lie ahead. Have a look at the details here.

Many happy returns to you both. God bless — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) March 9, 2021

God Bless you my two lovelies — Apsara R (@talktoapsara) March 9, 2021

Image Courtesy: Khushbu Sundar Twitter

