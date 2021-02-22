Khushbu Sundar Celebrates 26 Years Since Her Husband Sundar C Proposed Her

Veteran South film actor Khushbu Sundar took to Instagram on Monday, February 22 to post a throwback photo with her husband and actor-filmmaker Sundar C. The actor recently uploaded two pictures of herself with her husband on the occasion of her wedding anniversary. She revealed in the posts that it has been "26 years" since her husband proposed to her. While one picture was a recent photo of the couple, another one was a flashback of their wedding day.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote, "It's been 26 yrs since you proposed to me. Don't know what made me say yes then immediately. At times decision made on your gut feel are the best.. i am glad I did. You complete me my love. Happy 26". Another post by the actress read, "happiness is with you, forever. Mad(e) for each other.. #happyproposalday." Take a look at her posts here!

Khushbu also celebrated her husband's birthday recently along with her daughters Avantika and Anandita, with her mother-in-law and friends joining them. She shared a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram captioning, "A very happy birthday to you for making my life worth living every moment with happiness. For giving me all that I ever wanted. A family. I would be lost without you for sure. Love you my love". She also shared a tweet stating, “Our strength. Our world. Happy birthday love". Take a look at her posts here.

Our strength. Our world. Happy birthday love. ❤❤❤🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/42y7qZLyc5 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 20, 2021

More about Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C

Khushbu married celebrated Tamil film director Sundar C in 2000. They met and eventually fell in love while working on the sets of the 1995 film Murai Maaman. The couple has two daughters, Avantika and Anandita, after whom they named their production house, Avni Cinemax.

On the career front, Khushbu is currently working with Rajinikanth for his upcoming film Annaatthe alongside Meena, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara. The film is directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film's shooting had resumed in December following the coronavirus pandemic but was stalled again after a few crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Khushbu Sundar's husband Sundar C is set to direct the third film in his popular horror series Aranmanai starring himself along with Arya, Rashi Khanna, Sakshi Agarwal, Andrea Jeremiah among others. The movie is bankrolled by him under his home production banner.

