Khushbu Sundar recently shared a picture with Kamal Haasan days ahead of the superstar's birthday, showcasing their close bond. The Vikram star, who is all set to turn 68 years old on November 7, could be seen posing with Sundar at an event. In the caption, Khushbu hailed him as the 'encyclopedia of cinema' and further referred to him as 'my hero'.

Khushbu Sundar drops pic with Kamal Haasan ahead of superstar's birthday

Taking to her Twitter handle, the actor-politician shared a glimpse where she could be seen dressed in a blue suit, while Kamal sported casuals. In the caption, she wrote, "And we celebrate the man we love to refer as the encyclopedia of cinema. My friend. My Hero. #UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan, #BirthdayCelebration." Take a look.

This year's birthday will be extra special for Haasan as his blockbuster film Vikram recently completed a 100 day run in the cinemas. The feat will reportedly be celebrated on the star's birthday.

Khushbu has always maintained that her friendship with Haasan is beyond politics. Earlier this year, Khusbhu dedicated a post to Kamal, which received a comment from a netizen that read - "Lovely to see two actors. I hope they are also aware of the impact they create among the people through their politics, which divides people based on their identities. Everyone deserves to maintain their friendships and the politicians ought to realise how their politics affects it.” In response to this, Sundar said that her long-standing bond with the actor was beyond politics.

More on Kamal Haasan's work

The actor is currently working on Indian 2, the latest schedule of which is being shot in Chennai. Directed by S Shankar, the film comes as the sequel to Haasan's 1996 flick of the same name, where he was seen as a freedom fighter who stands up against corruption. Indian 2 also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles, while Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and others will appear in supporting roles. The actor is also shooting for the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KHUSHSUNDAR)