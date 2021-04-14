Khushbu Sundar On Her Missing Verification Blue Tick On Twitter, Says 'restore It ASAP'

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, on Wednesday, April 14, once again appealed to Twitter India for restoring the “verified” status on her account. The blue tick mark on the micro-blogging application helps people to verify that an account of a public figure is authentic and also gives a confirmation of their identity. Now, due to a glitch, the verification on Khushu Sundar’s Twitter profile has disappeared and the politician has now asked the micro-blogging website to look into the matter.

Khushbu Sundar’s plea for Verification on Twitter

In her recent tweet, the politician can be seen questioning Twitter India about her missing blue tick. While doing so, Sundar also revealed that it isn’t the first time when she had to deal with this verification glitch. This is the third time, in the last three months when Sundar experienced the same issue with her profile. In her appeal, the politician asks the micro-blogging giant to look into the matter and restore the blue tick as soon as possible.

She further urges Twitter to make sure that a similar situation doesn’t arise once again. She wrote, “Hello @Twitter @verified @TwitterIndia What is your problem? My verified blue tick is missing yet again. It was there till an hour ago. This is the 3rd time it's happening in the last 3 months. Can pls restore it ASAP? AND PLS MAKE SURE IT DOES NOT HAPPEN AGAIN”. Take a look at her tweet below:

Hello @Twitter @verified @TwitterIndia What is your problem? My verified blue tick is missing yet again. It was there till an hour ago. This is the 3rd time it's happening in the last 3 months. Can pls restore it ASAP? AND PLS MAKE SURE IT DOES NOT HAPPEN AGAIN. ðŸ™ðŸ™ — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) April 14, 2021

Previously, just hours after when Sundar was named as the candidate of BJP for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from Thousand Lights constituency, Khushbu’s Twitter verification had disappeared from her profile. For restoring the blue tick at the earliest, the politician previously tweeted, “Humbly request @verified @TwitterIndia to kindly look into restoring my verified blue tick at the earliest.” The constant requests from the politician come as she actively uses her Twitter forum to post political updates about her run-up to the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Amidst this, the disappearance of her identification mark can cause misunderstandings amongst her followers. Twitter India is yet to respond to Khushbu’s plea.

(Promo Image Source: Khushbu Sundar's Instagram)