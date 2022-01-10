Khushbu Sundar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'hate Being Alone'

The spiralling cases of COVID-19 have wreaked havoc globally, with many notable celebrities informing fans about their recent diagnosis. Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar issued a statement via social media confirming her diagnosis, further noting that she has isolated herself.

She iterated how the virus caught onto her after she dodged the last two waves and further urged fans to keep her entertained for the next few days. Myriad celebrities from the Tamil and the Telugu film industries including Vishnu Vishal, Trisha, Sherin, Mahesh Babu and others have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Khushbu Sundar tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Twitter handle on Monday, January 10, Khushbu revealed her diagnosis and wrote, "Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging the last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve I was negative. Have a running nose, did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs".

Fans dropped several good wishes for the actor, hoping that she recovers soon. One user wrote "Get well soon Madam", while others told her to stay strong and safe.

The actor is predominantly known for her work in the South Indian film industry and has received three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Kerala State Film Special Mention as well as one Kalaimamani by the Tamil Nadu government.

More celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19

Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Further, he also complained of severe symptoms ranging from body pain, itchy throat, mild fever and nose blockage. Informing his fans about his diagnosis, he wrote, "2022 Starting wid a +IVE result. Guys.. Yes, I'm covid +ive. Anyone who came in contact with me in the last 1 week please take care. Horrific body pains and nose block, itchy throat n also mild fever. Looking forward to bounce back soon."

Other notable personalities like Esha Gupta, singer Arijit Singh, veteran actor Nafisa Ali and singer/composer Vishal Dadlani also updated fans about their diagnosis and gave health updates.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KHUSHBHUSUNDAR)