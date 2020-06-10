Khushbu Sundar Apologises To The Press After Her Controversial Voice Note Gets Leaked

Khushbu Sundar's voice message about the media has now gone viral on social media. In the voice note, the actor said that the press was "waiting to rip" celebs apart as they had no other news other than COVID-19 lockdown right now. This note was reportedly leaked by someone in Khushbu Sundar's television producers' group.

The actor-politician has now responded to this controversial voice note and has clarified her stance. She also apologised to the media and claimed that the voice note was shared and edited out of context.

Khushbu Sundar apologies for her controversial voice note about the media

My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends. 1/1 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

After Khushbu Sundar's voice note on the media went viral online, the actor took to social media to issue an apology. In her apology tweet, the actor claimed that the voice message that was leaked online was an edited version.

She mentioned that it was leaked from her producers' group and that she was ashamed that their group had such cheap minds. She added that her intentions were never to hurt the media and it was just friendly banter within friends.

My respect for the press is for all to see and journalists can vouch for that. Not even once in my 34yrs of cinema they would have ever seen or heard me speaking to them nor about them in disrespect. The voice message is half. But my sincere apologies if I have hurt any of you 🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

In her next tweet, Khushbu Sundar stated that her respect for the press could be vouched for by any journalist she had met. She added in her voice note was not indicative of her real feeling for the press. Moreover, she once again reiterated that the message was only half of what she had said. However, Khushbu Sundar sincerely apologised to the press in case she had hurt anyone's sentiment.

It seems that Khushbu Sundar already knows who leaked and edited her voice note. In her next tweet, the actor mentioned that someone from her own producers' group had leaked the voice note online. She added that she would not name and shame that person. Khushbu Sundar stated that her silence and forgiveness were their biggest punishment.

