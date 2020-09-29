Khushbu Sundar’s Birthday: R Madhavan, Trisha And Others Wish The Actor As She Turns 50

Khushbu Sundar, born on September 29, is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She is an actor, producer, and a television personality who has appeared in over 200 movies and is predominantly known for her work in the South Indian movie industry.

She has been acknowledged with two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Actress and won Kerala State Film Award- Special Mention, and has successfully created a huge fan base for herself. Today, as the actor turns 50 years old, many of her friends and colleagues from within the industry have wished her. Read ahead to know who all have wished Khushbu Sundar as she turns 50.

Khushbu Sundar’s birthday wishes

R Madhavan

R Madhavan is a very popular name in the Indian acting industry. He is known for his critically acclaimed work in the South Indian and Bollywood industry. The actor took to his official Twitter handle in order to share a message wishing Khushbu Sundar on her birthday.

@khushsundar Wish you a very very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead my lady. Please keep the positivity and may you have all your dreams come true many times over.❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 29, 2020

Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu Vishal is an actor and producer, who mainly works in the Tamil movie industry. After having a brief career in cricket, he made his acting debut in 2009. The actor took to his official Twitter handle in order to share a sweet and simple message wishing Khushbu Sundar on her birthday.

Happy birthday @khushsundar mam...

Have a super year ahead...👍👍 — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 29, 2020

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan, most commonly known as Trisha is a popular Indian model and actor. She was noticed after winning several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest (1999), which marked her entry into the film industry. The actor took to her official Twitter handle to post an adorable message wishing Khushbu Sundar on her birthday.

@khushsundar Neither acts like one nor talks like one,but is the biggest one!Happy Birthday SUPERSTAR❤️ So blessed to have you as a friend and someone I will always look upto if I need to be reminded of humility and https://t.co/HR3hfQ5dDp you Khush. — Trish (@trishtrashers) September 29, 2020

Dhivyadharshini

Dhivyadharshini or most commonly known as DD Neelakandan is a very well-known actor and television host in the South Indian industry. She also hosts her own show, Koffee with DD. The actor took to her official Twitter handle in order to share a lovely message wishing Khushbu Sundar on her birthday.

Happppiest Milestone Birthday to my dearest @khushsundar mam. u simply lit a place with ur vibrant energy mam. I alwys learn sooooo much from u silently sitting afar mam.. so thnk you for jus being you , being kind to a nobody like me n inspiring girls like me... LOVE U MAM 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/ro4RHBdTc4 — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) September 29, 2020

Manobala

Manobala is a very well-known comedian, actor, producer, and director, who predominantly plays supporting roles in Tamil language movies. He started his career in Tamil cinema in the early 1970s and hasn’t looked back since. The actor took to her official Twitter handle in order to share a message wishing Khushbu Sundar on her birthday.

@khushsundar very very happy bday mam.. — manobala (@manobalam) September 29, 2020

