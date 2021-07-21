Khushbu Sundar's Twitter Account Hacked Again, Handle & Display Pic Replaced, Says Actor

Actor-politician Khusboo Sundar recently took to Instagram and informed that her Twitter account has been hacked again. Khushboo informed that she is working with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter and cautioned people to aware of any activity done from her account. Some of Khushboo’s posts were deleted who even changed the handle.

Khushboo Sundar's Twitter account hacked

This is not the first time Khushboo Sundar’s Twitter account has been hacked. The actress and politician had also sought help from her fans in April 2020 when her Twitter account was hacked. This time, after hacking the hacker changed the display picture, banner image, as well, the name, which was changed to Briann. She shared the information and wrote, “MY TWITTER ACCOUNT IS HACKED. I have not been accessible to my account for the last 3 days. Raised the issue with #Twitter but unfortunately, they are, yet to respond. This morning the username and dp were changed. Someone called #Brianne is using my account now. If you see any activity from my account in the last 3 days and further herewith, till I regain the account, pls understand it is not me. Hoping the issue will be solved soon. Meeting #DGP #ShylendraBabu ji today Join and giving a formal complaint. thank you for your support. As always.”

Emerging out of the DGP office on Tuesday, Khushboo told reporters that the DGP had promised to pursue her complaint and take action. She said some miscreants had targeted her to tarnish her image in politics. "As I am in a respectable position in BJP, the miscreants might misuse my Twitter account," she said. In another post, she gave an update about her account and revealed that she is still not able to get access to her account. “Still not accessible though the hacker has replaced my ID and dp. My worry is the hacker might misuse it now. Till I do not give a shout-out that I AM BACK ON TWITTER, pls do not trust or believe any message put out there from my account.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen next in Annatthe which will also star Rajinikanth. The film will mark her comeback on the big screen after a gap of three years. Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva and it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It also stars Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Vela Ramamoorthy in the supporting cast.

IMAGE: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK/BRETTJORDAN/Unsplash

