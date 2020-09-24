Khushi Shah Bags Special Mention At The TIFF For Her Debut Film 'Affraa Taffri'

Actor Khushi Shah is currently in a celebratory mode as she bagged a special mention for her debut film Affraa Taffri at the Toronto Gujarati Iconic Film Festival 2020. The actor took social media to share the great news with her fans and followers. Khushi Shah got a Special Mention by Toronto Gujarati Iconic Film Festival for her film.

Khushi Shah bags Special Mention at TIFF

Taking it to social media, Khushi Shah expressed her happiness and said that it is hard to put her feeling into words. It was a huge honour for her to receive a Special Mention at the film festival for her Debut Movie Affraa Taffri. She is deeply honoured for getting recognition for her work at the Toronto Gujarati Iconic Film Festival 2020. She thanked the entire team of Affraa Taffri for their efforts and mentioned that the project became a reality because of everyone's dedication and hard work.

Khushi Shah also extended the dedication of her awards to her parents and said that she could achieve so many things in life only because of her parents. She also mentioned her husband, Umesh Sharma and thanked him for always being her support system. The actor feels that the award has only motivated her to achieve more success in future.

Khushi Shah graced the award function in a beautiful brown ensemble. She looked divine in a beautiful brown soft silk skirt, paired with a studded blouse. Her ruffle dupatta completed her entire look. She tied her hair in a high pony and went for a glam makeup look with a pair of gold earrings, her only accessory. After the success of her film Affraa Taffri, Khushi Shah has temporarily moved to Ahmedabad and is currently working on her upcoming projects. She has several web series, music videos and many more projects under her belt.

