Khushi Shah Reveals First Look Of Her Short Film 'Kya Ukhad Loge'; See Pic

Gujarati actor Khushi Shah, who is known for her work in the film Affraa Taffri, has created a special place in the hearts of the film's audience. The actor is all set for the release of her next Gujarati short film. She will be seen in the film Kya Ukhad Loge. She recently also released posters of the film. Take a look at the poster to know more about the film.

Khushi Shah shares a glimpse of her next film

On August 9, actor Khushi took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the film. In this poster, she can be seen in a green Kurti while her hands and legs are seen covered in blood. She also is seen holding a knife in the post. Take a look at the post here.

Other than the poster, she also revealed several details about the film. In the caption of the post, she revealed what the short film is about. She wrote, "A short film based on the increase in crime rate against women and the struggle to find justice from our juridical system. What will happen? Wait till you see". She then revealed details about the cast and the crew of the short film.

Shah revealed that she will be seen in a lead role and the short film will be introducing Sanjay Galsar. Khushi then revealed that the film is written & directed by Rishil Joshi. She also revealed that the film is executed by Motion Masters, and produced by Umesh Sharma. Apart from this, the film is presented by A Tree Entertainment and the creative producer of the film are Rutu Shah & Shashwat Shah.

Khushi Shah also revealed that she will be collaborating with Gujarati singer and music composer Meet Jain. It was reported that the duo is still working on the project and not much can be revealed about it. The fans seemed to be excited to see the duo team-up.

On professional front

Khushi was last seen in Affraa Taffri which was also her debut film. Now she will be seen in Gujarat film titled Full Stop. It is reported that this film will be an action movie that has been based on real incidents. She will also be seen in a Hindi film titled Mission London. The film is in its pre-production stage.

