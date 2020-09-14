Khushi Shah Shares Teaser Of Upcoming Short Film 'Kya Ukhad Loge'

Khushi Shah took to her Instagram on Friday to share the trailer of her upcoming short film. The movie, titled Kya Ukhad Loge, is a crime-thriller and will release soon. Read on to know more details:

Khushi Shah’s Instagram Post

Khushi Shah captioned the post as – “Here it is, the teaser is out. Watch and show your love”. The Rishil Joshi-directorial sees Khushi Shah portraying a unique character, a new avatar of the actress. Kya Ukhad Loge is a crime-thriller and its trailer is indeed fascinating as it glimpse of the story without giving away spoilers.

Khushi created a niche for herself after her last movie Affraa Taffri and has a number of projects lined up. Shah travelled to Ahmedabad amidst the lockdown for the shoots of Kya Ukhad Loge and managed to finish it within 2 days. Produced by Umesh Sharma, Kya Ukhad Loge is written by Rishil Joshi, executed by Motion Masters. The Creative Producers are Rutu Shah & Sashwat Shah and it is presented by A Tree Entertainment.

More about Kya Ukhad Loge

Earlier in August, Khushi Shah took to Instagram and shared the poster for the film. Her post said – “Here's the poster look of Kya Ukhad Loge? A short film based on the increase in crime rate against women and the struggle to find justice from our juridical system. What will happen? Wait till you see”.

On August 8, Khushi also shared the poster of the movie. Through her caption, it was understood that the movie is based on the struggles to find justice for the innumerous crimes that are happening in the country against women. The poster sees Khushi in a green dress where she is holding a knife and her hands and legs are covered in blood. Her caption had more details about the cast and crew and mentioned that as she stars in the lead role. The movie also marks the debut of Sachin Galsar.

More about Khushi Shah

Khushi Shah made her debut with Affraa Taffri which was successful at the box-office. She is also set to feature in the Gujarati film, Full Stop, which is said to be an action flick and is inspired by real-life incidents. Another film starring her called Mission London is in the pipeline. It is a Hindi film and is currently in the pre-production stage.

