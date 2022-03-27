Kiara Advani Dedicates Heartfelt Post On 'RRR' Star Ram Charan's Birthday; See

South superstar Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, RRR, also starring Jr. NTR in a pivotal role. Ram Charan rang in his 37th birthday on March 27, and fans as well as celebs have been pouring in wishes on his special day. Recently, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani wished the actor on his birthday by sharing a heartfelt post.

Kiara Advani wished Ram Charan a 'Happy Birthday'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani dropped an adorable picture with Ram Charan in which both could be seen donning ethnic yet shimmery outfits. MS Dhoni actor Advani donned a white coloured lehenga, while Ram Charan looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama teamed up with a multi-coloured jacket over it. She wrote in the caption, "Happpppppyyyyy Birthdayyyyy RC!!! Wishing you all the love and positivity on your special day and year ahead, Celebrations super soon @alwaysramcharan."

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi headed to his Instagram account and posted an adorable throwback picture with his son, Ram Charan. He shared a 'then vs now' picture and stated that it felt strange to wish his son through social media, but was sure fans would enjoy some pictures of the actor on the occasion of his birthday. He also mentioned how proud he was of his son as he wrote, "He makes me proud and he is my pride."

Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu and others wish Ram Charan on his birthday

Several actors took to their Instagram handles to wish the actor on his birthday. Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Charannnnn!!! wish you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan Celebrating your best year right after such a huge success and a wonderful performance Wishing you many more cheerful years filled with Love, success and loads of laughter. #HBDRamCharan."

Charannnnn!!! 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘 wish you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️



Celebrating your best year right after such a huge success and a wonderful performance



Wishing your many more cheerful years filled with Love, success and loads of laughter.#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/mrvafybJCf — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 27, 2022

Mahesh Babu also wrote, Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always!" Not only this, Jr NTR also took to his social media account on Sunday and shared a short clip from Ram Charan's birthday bash. He wrote, "Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together."

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR recently made the country proud with their exemplary performance in RRR. The duo's chemistry is being hailed by fans and critics. Well, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The SS Rajamouli directorial was released worldwide on March 25, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@Hurdittyakumar4