Kiara Advani Heads To Amritsar To Join Ram Charan Starrer 'RC 15's' Shooting; See Pic

Actor Kiara Advani has been basking in the success of back to back blockbusters in Bollywood. She was last seen on-screen essaying the role of Dimple Cheema in the war drama Shershaah.

According to a recent report by ANI, the Kabir Singh actor has now flown to Amritsar, Punjab, to film for the forthcoming political drama 'RC 15' (tentative title) helmed by S. Shankar.

Kiara Advani heads to Amritsar for filming 'RC 15'

Kiara is heading to Amritsar to join filming for her upcoming political drama ‘RC 15’ which will also feature Tollywood superstar Ram Charan in the lead role. However, it is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that the duo collaborating. The actor duo share a good friendship ever since they previously associated for the 2019 Telugu action thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Kiara’s sassy airport look garners love from netizens

The 29-year-old actor was recently photographed in a lime green Jacquard co-ord outfit which she wore at Mumbai airport. The actor wore her hair loose and breezy, giving off huge summer vibes.

Kiara's perfect summer look is enough was lauded by her fandom online. She has paired her chain sunglasses with her outfit. It’s giving a subtle glam touch to her simple yet stylish outfit.

Kiara’s bridesmaid avatar

Recently, the actor's sister, Ishita Advani, just married the man of her dreams, Karma Vivan, in a lavish Indian wedding ceremony. Kiara's transformation into a bridesmaid's avatar had set the internet by storm, and images from the same had gone viral. The Lust Stories actor wore a salmon pink sequin lehenga from Manish Malhotra's couture brand on the wedding day. Her gown was sequin-encrusted and included feather accents on the skirt. The actress paired it with a sequin dupatta with tassels and a plunging criss-cross neckline.

What's next on Kiara Advani's work front?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Advani will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming project RC 15 is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan India release. RC 15 will be released in three languages - Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

