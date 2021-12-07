Kiccha Sudeep's Actioner 'Vikrant Rona' Finally Locks Its Release Date

Makers of Kiccha Sudeep's highly anticipated action-thriller Vikrant Rona have locked its release date. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the big-budgeted flick will be released in 14 languages, including a few foreign languages. Taking to his social media handles today, Kiccha Sudeep unveiled a new poster from the film, along with a teaser revealing the February 2022 release date. Vikrant Rona will see Kiccha essay the role of the eponymous cop, along with debutante Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari, Siddu Moolimani and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona gets a release date

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 7, the Kannada superstar announced that the flick would hit theatres on February 24, 2022. He also dropped a new poster, where fans can see his intense action avatar as he rides a motorcycle in the middle of a forest. His pumped up muscles are clearly visible in his sleeveless shirt, which he has paired with a cap and pants. The teaser also established that the film will be packed with thrills. It takes the viewers inside a dense forest with burning torches, as intense music plays in the backdrop. For the caption, he wrote, "The World Gets A New Hero On Feb 24, 2022 #VikrantRonaOnFeb24." Take a look.

The film, which comes after multiple postponements owing to the COVID pandemic, was earlier scheduled to release worldwide on August 19. While the ensemble cast will play important roles, Jacqueline will be seen in an extended cameo appearance as Racquel D'Coasta.

Meanwhile, Kiccha was recently seen in the 2021 Indian heist action film Kotigobba 3. Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film starred Madonna Sebastian, marking the debut in Kannada cinema, with Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar in prominent roles. He will also be seen in R Chandru's Kabzaa alongside actor Upendra.

