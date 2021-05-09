Kiccha Sudeep's Top 5 Directorial Movies You Need To Add To Your Watch-list

Kiccha Sudeep, also known as Sudeep, is a renowned actor in the South Indian film industry and is famously described as one of the most talented actors in the Kannada cinema by critics. He is not only a talented artist but is also praised for his sportsmanship after participating in the Celebrity Cricket League. Kiccha Sudeep's movies such as Chandu, Rakhta Charitra, and Eega contributed to his success in his career.

Apart from acting and sports, the man with many talents has also ventured into producing and writing cinema. Did you know Sudeep tried his hands in directing several films in his career? Here is the list of the top 5 Kiccha Sudeep's movies where he worked as a director.

1. My Autograph

Marked as Sudeep's debut directorial movie released in 2006, he also acted in the My Autograph along with Meena, Deepu, and Rashmi Kulkarni. The romantic drama revolved around the story of Shankar, working in an advertising agency, who visits his hometown to invite his friends to his wedding. Interestingly, the heart-touching story is told in flashbacks in the movie. The movie was liked and received well by the audience and critics alike.

Pic Credit: Still from My Autograph

2. Kempe Gowda

The action thriller directed and written by Sudeep was released in the year 2011. Starring himself in the titular role, the cast of the movie included a list of talented actors such as Ragini Dwivedi, P. Ravi Shankar, and Girish Karnad. Kempe Gowda followed the story of Kempe Gowda, an honest police officer, who is threatened by an influential gangster. The movie was an instant success at the box office with its sequel, Kempegowda 2, released in 2019.

3. Maanikya

Starring V. Ravichandran, the action drama was released in the year 2014 and co-directed by Mahesh. Maanikya also featured an ensemble of talented actors such as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Ranya Rao. The intense plot of the movie depicting a rivalry between two factions and a village striving to overcome it excited the audience as the movie broke several records at the box office.

4. Just Maath Maathalli

The movie followed the story of a singer who sets out on a journey to find his true love, Tanu, who he had rejected in the past. On the way to Singapore, he finds himself narrating his love story to Adi, who sits beside him on the flight. Starring the director himself, the cast also included Rajesh Nataranga, Ramya, and Keerthi Pattadi. Released in 2010, the movie was received well by the audience as it won several nods at award ceremonies.

Pic Credit: Still from Just Maath Maathalli

5. Veera Madakari

Directed and written by Sudeep, the action film was released in the year 2009. Starring the actor himself, the movie also featured Devaraj, Ragini Dwivedi, Gopinath Bhat, and Surya Narayan. The plot depicted a police officer dying in action while his doppelganger, who is a thief, avenges his death and takes care of his daughter. The movie was received positively at the box office as it became one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year 2009.

Pic Credit: Still from Veera Madakari

IMAGE- KICCHA SUDEEP'S INSTAGRAM

