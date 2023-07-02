Kichcha 46 Teaser: Sudeep Is A Lone Ranger In Bloody And Gory 'demon War'

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to be seen in his new avatar in Kichcha 46. The teaser for the same has been unveiled by the makers today. The actor was last seen in a film in July 2022, when he starred in Vikrant Rona. The film received mixed reviews from both fans and critics.

3 things you need to know:

Kichcha Sudeep will appear on the big screen after over a year.

His last film, Vikrant Rona, was an underwhelming affair.

A teaser for Kiccha 46 was released recently.

Kichcha Sudeep returns in an action avatar with Kiccha 46

The teaser opens with a man driving a bus with Sudeep in the backseat tending to his wounds. Blood and gore can be seen, as a decapitated arm is also visible. As Sudeep shoots the man, his head can be seen morphing into several different faces. This implies that the film will be dystopian and action-oriented. Moreover, hoards of enemies can be seen gaining on the lone hero, who says, "I'm not a hero, I'm a demon." Kichcha Sudeep shared the teaser, and captioned, "The demon war begins." A new poster for the film was also shared.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu builds anticipation for Kiccha 46

A teaser for Kiccha 46 was supposed to release last month. However, it was delayed, and the date for the teaser release was moved to July 2. Following the delay, the film’s producer, Kalaippuli S Thanu took to Twitter and posted a video for the film. The video featured the likes of Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda, Daali Dhananjaya, Naveen Shankar, Darling Krishna, Vasuki Vaibhav, Anup Bhandari, and Vinay Rajkumar. See the video here:

The Kannada actor’s latest film has been directed by the debutant Vijay Karthikeyan. It is also a bilingual project featuring in both Kannada and Tamil.