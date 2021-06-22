Kichcha Sudeep Announces The Return Of 'Bigg Boss' On Social Media

The Kannada version of Bigg Boss had come to a sudden halt last month due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Fans have been waiting ever since to hear about its resumption so that they can watch the show on television once again. While several rumours have been doing the rounds in the last few days about its return, there had been no official confirmation from the makers. However, in his latest social media post, host Kichcha Sudeep has announced that the filming of this show is back on track.

Kichcha Sudeep resumes shoot for Bigg Boss

Just a short while ago, Sudeep shared a selfie from the sets of Bigg Boss Kannadam, while sharing updates about the shooting schedule. After announcing that the shoot has resumed, he wrote, “Stepping on to the stage in a bit”. He also gave an update about the contestants and what they have been up to. “The Contestants had a break,, been out,,,have known their positioning & popularity,,seen episodes,, known what each contestant has spoken about the other”, he wrote in his caption. He ended his message by saying, “This is NEW, This is FUN”.

His fans took no time in sending all kinds of excited reactions in the comments, saying that they can’t wait to watch the show once again. Many of them also expressed their relief saying that “the wait is over”. According to Sakshi Post, all the contestants of the show have undergone RTPCR tests to eliminate any chances of infection once the filming begins. They had been shifted to a hotel after the cases surged in Karnataka, where they had been awaiting orders to resume shoot ever since.

The contestants who would be returning on Bigg Boss include Vaishnavi Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagad, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Aravind KP, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, and Divya Uruduga. Kichcha Sudeep has played the host on this show ever since it commenced. The show is currently on its eighth season, after having successfully run on television post its launch in 2013.

