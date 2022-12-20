Kichcha Sudeep Condemns Slipper Attack On Darshan In Long Note; 'Rebellion Not An Answer'

After a slipper attack on actor Darshan, his contemporary in the Kannada film industry, Kichcha Sudeep came forward to condemn the incident on Tuesday. On social media, Sudeep shared a long note, in which he underlined how 'our land, language, and culture is all about love & respect'.

In a video of an event at Karnataka’s Hosapete, Darshan can be seen standing with Rachita Ram on the stage and promoting a song from their upcoming Kannada film Kranti, when a flying slipper came his way and hit his shoulder. 'It is not your mistake brother, no problem,” Darshan can be heard saying in the video.

Questioning the crowd, Sudeep wrote, "The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well who were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings about questions as to are we Kannadigas known for these unjustified reactions. Is this kind of outburst even an option?”

'I agree that there may have been a situation that is not so pleasant...'

In his note, Sudeep also mentioned the face-off between Darshan and fans of late actor Puneet Rajkumar.

"As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn't so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans know. One silly act from one individual in the crowd shouldn't damage the whole system called love, dignity, and respect that Puneeth fans are known for," Sudeep wrote.

Acknowledging Darshan's contribution to the industry and language, Sudeep said the differences between them would not stop him from 'speaking about what he truly feels'. He once again reiterated that his colleague from the industry did not deserve the 'kind of treatment', and claimed that it 'disturbed' him as well.

'Rebellion is not an answer'

“Kannada industry and the people of our land are known for good reasons for which Kannada and Karnataka are respected across all states. We shouldn’t be spreading this kind of message. Rebelling like this isn’t an answer or a reaction towards any situation,” the Vikrant Rona actor further said.

Concluding his letter, Sudeep sort forgiveness if at all 'he spoke more than he should have', and added, " Having traveled 27 years in this fraternity I have realized one thing for sure. Nothing and no one is forever. Let’s spread love, and respect and get the same in return from all. That’s the only way one can win over anyone and any situation."