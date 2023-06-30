Kichcha Sudeep's Daughter Sanvi Ventures Into The Music Industry With Jimmy

Sudeep Sanjeev is a large name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. He has contributed to the Kollywood and Tollywood industries with hits such as Eega (2012), Kiccha (2003), Pailwaan (2019) and The Villain (2018). Now, Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi Sudeep is gearing up for entertainment industry debut.

3 things you need to know:

Sanvi Sudeep is making her singing debut at 19.

The latest promo for Jimmy featured the song which was written and performed by her.

Her cousin and Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev will star in the movie.

Sudeep’s daughter to make singing debut

Sanvi Sudeep has written and performed a song for Jimmy. During a promotional event for Jimmy, Sanvi performed the song Rajkumari from the Kichcha Sudeep starrer film Vikrant Rona, which garnered praise from the attendees. Subsequently, the singer took to Instagram and shared a picture from her first outing into professional singing. See the post below.

(Kichcha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi Sudeep at an event for the film | Image: sanvisudeepofficial/Instagram)

Jimmy is Sanchith Sanjeev’s acting-directorial debut

Sanchith Sanjeev is also gearing up for his debut with this film. From the first look teaser of the film, Sanjeev will be seen in a rowdy avatar. Moreover, Kichcha Sudeep’s wife Priya is producing the film under her banner Surpriyanvi Picture Studio. Other studios backing the film are Lahiri Films and Venus Entertainers. See a post detailing his look in Jimmy below.

(A poster for Sanchith Sanjeev's upcoming film Jimmy)

A teaser for Jimmy was unveiled on June 25, 2023. It revealed Sanchith's character in the film . He also sounded similar to his uncle, possessing a baritone, deep voice. The teaser also featured a song from Sanvi Sudeep. The film is currently reported to release sometime at the end of 2023.