Kichcha Sudeep Explains Reason For Supporting BJP After Prakash Raj's Jibe On Twitter

Kichcha Sudeep has come out in support of the BJP and has offered to campaign for the party ahead of the Karnataka elections 2023. During a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Kannada actor, however, clarified that he is supporting the BJP only because of CM Basavaraj Bommai, whom he called Mama (uncle). While talking to reporters, Sudeep clarified that he is not joining the BJP, as was being claimed earlier, and just campaigning for the party.

Rumours of the actor joining the saffron party caught the eye of Sudeep's counterpart Prakash Raj, a staunch critic of the BJP. Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj tweeted that he believes it to be a fake news since Sudeep is sensible enough not to join the BJP. "I strongly believe this is a Fake news spread by the desperate ,loosing BJP in Karnataka. @KicchaSudeep is far more sensible Citizen to fall prey," the tweet read.

Kichcha Sudeep explains his support for the BJP

ಪತ್ರಿಕಾ ಗೋಷ್ಠಿ - Press Conference https://t.co/CjKYH4CbMz — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) April 5, 2023

"I have enjoyed a close relationship with CM Bommai. He has been very helpful all my life and as respect and gratitude, I will support CM Bommai and campaign for him," the Kannada star said at the conference.

Reiterating his stance, Sudeep said, "I have seen him since I was a child. I have very few people stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him mama. I want to extend my support to him."

When asked if he supports the ideology of the BJP, Sudeep said he agrees with some of the decisions of the Modi government but denied that being a reason to support Bommai.