Kichcha Sudeep Pays An Emotional Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar; 'Farewell My Friend'

Kannada powerhouse Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest on October 31 with full state honours. His funeral was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yeddiyurappa, and prominent personalities from the film fraternity. The mortal remains of the legendary actor, who passed away on October 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest, were brought to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

Taking to his social media pages, actor Kichcha Sudeep penned a heartwarming tribute for the late actor in a note titled 'Farewell My Friend'. He also lauded the Chief Minister and the Government for carrying out the processions "with such dignity and discipline".

Kichcha Sudeep pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

In a farewell note for his dear friend, Kichcha wrote," "These three days I should say, our beloved Chief Minister and the Govt did a splendid job with the arrangements. Every bit arranged with such dignity and discipline. A class apart," He also noted that the officials had a 'key role' in giving the late star such a deserving send-off.

In a moment of epiphany, he further wrote," It's all over now"."This will take days for us to get to normal. It's not just the loss, it's the sudden shock that the industry and people need to get out of. This day witnessed another beautiful chapter come to an end. As I was seated there at the funeral, was wondering what should be going through his kids. What should be going through all the elders there. Mind gets zoned out with these thoughts."

Farewell My friend 🪔 pic.twitter.com/5cXUxWNWQx — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 31, 2021

Calling him the loved and the blessed one, he concluded the note by shedding light on the 'royal' life led by the magnanimous superstar. "This morning as he was finally put to rest alongside his parents, I left the place with this thought about him, Puneeth was born royally, grew royally, lived royally and left royally".

The Kannada actor's death is being mourned by fans, who flocked in large numbers at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where his mortal remains were kept. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several of the star's friends and colleagues down south described him as a humble, generous and talented human being.

