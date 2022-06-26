Kichcha Sudeep Receives 'classic' 1983 World Cup Memento From Kapil Dev; 'On Top Of World'

Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeep received a 'huge surprise' from former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The actor, who presented the Kannada version of Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83, was presented with the iconic bat having the signatures of all players of the 1983 Indian cricket team that won the World Cup.

Posting a picture of the memento on his social media handle, Kichcha thanked Kapil Dev for the 'classic piece', adding that he feels on 'top of the world'. For the unversed, the actor has been a huge cricket fan since his childhood days and has even played the sport at the university level.

Kichcha Sudeep receives 1983 Cricket World Cup memento from Kapil Dev

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, June 26, Kichcha posted the picture of the bat which was inscribed with the signatures of India's 1983 World Cup team.

Wohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh🥳🥳...

What a Sunday .. thank uuuu @therealkapildev sirrrrr for this hugeeeeeee surprise I'm waking th to.

Wowwww... wasnt expecting this. This a classic piece and I'm right now feeling on top of the world. Thank you thank you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9z3XlMFpoQ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan's film 83, chronicling the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 world cup victory, was presented in Kannada by Sudeep's Kichcha Creations. The 2021 sports drama starred Ranveer Singh, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saqib Saleem among others in pivotal roles, while Deepika Padukone also appeared briefly.

What's on Kichcha Sudeep's work front?

On the work front, Kichcha is gearing up for the release of Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film stars Kichcha in the titular role alongside Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev, Neetha Ashok as Aparna, Abhinay Raj Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez as Racquel D'Coasta. The film's trailer came out just days ago, piquing fans' curiosity to see Sudeep in a fearless cop avatar as he unravels the mystery of missing people in a village.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss, Vikrant Rona will be released on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Image: Facebook/ Kichcha Sudeep