Kichcha Sudeep Shares An Update About K46, Reveals Teaser Release Date

Kichcha Sudeep announced his forthcoming project Kichcha 46 earlier in May. Now, the actor has shared an update about the film on his Twitter handle. He revealed the teaser date, after much delay, will be announced on June 27.

3 things you need to know

Kichcha Sudeep will be working with producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu for Kichcha 46.

Reportedly, the actor will be joined by Simrat Kaur as the main lead.

There has been a slight delay in the teaser release, according to the producer.

Kichcha 46 to release teaser soon

Kichcha took to his Twitter handle on Saturday and assured his fans that the teaser of Kichcha 46 will be released soon. His tweet read, “The teaser(a small sleek peek) of #K46 is all set. Waiting for @sanchithsanjeev's announcement teaser to be out on 25th June. The team of #K46 has worked very hard and are all excited to bring it to you asap. Date announcement on 27th June.”

Kichcha 46's producer on teaser delay

The film was announced in May with a video showing the meeting between the actor and the producer. The duo can be seen on the sets and it also teased the upcoming teaser. Later, however, Kalaippuli shared in a tweet that the teaser release has been delayed. He wrote , "Great things take time, although there's a minor delay in the post-production's final output, we're leaving no stone unturned to ensure our Baadshah @KicchaSudeep #Kiccha46 teaser exceeds all expectations. The release date of the teaser will be announced soon."

More well-known actors are anticipated to be announced as the cast members of the film in the coming months. On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep also has Anup Bhandarai's Billa Ranga Baashaa in his kitty.