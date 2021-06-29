Kichcha Sudeep Shares An Update About 'Vikrant Rona'; Feels Happy To See It 'shaping Well'

On Monday, June 28, actor Kichcha Sudeep took to his verified social media handle to share an update about his upcoming release, Vikrant Rona. Interestingly, the actor shared a couple of photos, in which he can be seen in a dubbing studio. In the first picture, Sudeep posed for a selfie while a mic can be seen in front of him. The second photo featured two screens. Giving the context of the photos, Sudeep asserted, "Seems so long that I gave my voice for a film". He further added that he has started the dubbing of Vikrant Rona. Concluding the update post, Kichcha wrote he is happy to see the upcoming film shaping well according to the way the maker wanted it.

As soon as Kichcha Sudeep's latest announcement about Vikrant Rona surfaced on the internet, his fans and followers expressed their excitement. The post has bagged more than 180k double-taps and is still counting. The comments section was flooded with numerous emojis, including fire and red-heart.

In mid-April 2021, the 47-year-old actor had announced the release date of his highly anticipated Kannada flick. The upcoming film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats. To make the announcement, the Dabangg 3 villain shared a fresh poster of himself from his upcoming venture, donning an all-black ensemble as he enters a dark cave holding a fire stick and a whip. “After enjoying the process of preparations and it’s making, its now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release”, he wrote.

On the professional front, Sudeep was last seen in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3, directed by Prabu Deva. As mentioned above, he was playing the antagonist in 2019's release. the actor has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, apart from Vikrant Rona; Kotigobba 3 and Bachchan 2, are a few to name. Meanwhile, he is also hosting the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

