Kichcha Sudeep Shares He Will Be 'missing Weekend Episode' Of 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8'

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep is seen as a host on the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Due to ill health, the actor has revealed on Twitter that he will not be hosting the forthcoming weekend episodes. He also mentioned that he attempted to host the episode but was unable to do so due to his illness. Kiccha claimed that doctors have advised him to rest and that he is interested to see if the filmmakers can come up with a creative strategy for elimination.

Kichcha Sudeep will not be hosting weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¥‚ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021

One fan of the actor wrote, “Get well soon sir we miss you a lot no one can match you sir, you was correct anchor for BBK , but still we wait for you, we love you, we pray the god for your health , we are also curious about this weekend lets see what happen thank you all”. Others wished him well and said that they hoped he would be back on their screens as soon as it was possible. Others commented by saying that he should take the requisite rest he needs and only come back when he was absolutely fine as nothing was more important than his wellbeing.

In the meantime, Kichcha Sudeep is preparing for the release of his film Vikrant Rona, in addition to hosting the show. After its announcement, it has been the main topic of conversation among fans of the star. Sudeep revealed the film's theatrical release date on April 14, 20212, amid much fanfare. Kichcha Sudeep tweeted a new poster of Vikrant Rona, saying, "After enjoying the process of preparations and its making, it’s now time for new excitement".

After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement.

We the team of #VikrantRona are all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 as its theatrical release.

Tweet

#VikrantRona #VikrantRonaOnAug19 @VikrantRona #WorldGetsANewHero

ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/KKkNR6dsWX — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021

Vikrant Rona's teaser and title logo were unveiled in a big way at the Burj Khalifa in February. The event was held to commemorate Sudeep's 25th year as an actor. The film, led by Anup Bhandari, was reportedly originally titled Phantom before being renamed Vikrant Rona. Sudeep plays Vikrant Rona in the film, which is expected to be an action thriller. Vikrant Rona was the first major Kannada film to restart filming after the coronavirus outbreak in July, 2020.