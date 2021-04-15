Kichcha Sudeepa Confirms Release Date Of 'Vikrant Rona', Movie To Hit Theatres In August

South actor Kichcha Sudeepa, on Thursday, April 15, has finally announced the release date of his highly anticipated Kannada flick, Vikrant Rona. The film will make its way in the Indian cinema houses on August 19, this year. The Dabangg villain took to his Twitter handle in the afternoon to share the piece of good news amongst his fan army.

The Kannada film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats. While announcing the release date, Vikrant shared another intriguing poster of himself from his upcoming venture. In the poster, Kichcha Sudeepa can be donning an all-black ensemble as he enters a dark cave holding a fire stick and a whip. “After enjoying the process of preparations and it’s making, its now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release (sic),” he tweeted. Take a look at the announcement below:

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the Kannada fantasy adventure film features Nirup Bhandari in the lead role alongside Sudeepa. Vikrant Rona became the first movie whose title reveal & logo were released at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. Taking to Twitter actor Sudeepa wrote, “Many tnx to all my media frnz fr turning up in large numbers, n fr making me feel wanted and loved. Had a soulful chat wth u all n a memorable one. Pls join us tomorrow, b a part of us #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa”.

The plot of the movie traces the mysterious death of a pregnant woman from a fictional village located in a coastal region. Going by the teaser and the first look poster of the film, it appears that Sudeepa will play the role of some kind of hunter in the film. The makers have neither denied nor confirmed this as of yet.

