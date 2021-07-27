Kichcha Sudeepa Mourns Death Of Kannada Star Jayanthi, Calls Her A 'Beautiful Human'

South Indian actor Kichcha Sudeepa, who is popular for his performance in Kannada films, took to his official Twitter handle to share his condolences over the demise of the Kannada actor, Jayanthi. On Monday, July 26, Sudeepa shared his feelings by posting a throwback picture of the late actor. He penned an emotional caption for the picture and prayed that she rests in peace.

Kichcha Sudeepa shared condolences over the demise of Jayanthi

A Beautiful human,,, Humble ,Loving and Positive.

She will be missed.

Rest in peace JayanthiAmma.

🪔🪔 pic.twitter.com/SalpECiXV6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 26, 2021

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kichcha Sudeepa dropped a throwback monochrome picture of Jayanthi. He tweeted, "A Beautiful human, Humble, Loving and Positive". "She will be missed. Rest in peace Jayanthi Amma", he added.

Veteran actor Jayanthi passed away on Monday, July 26 at the age of 76 in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. The actor had made her acting debut in the Kannada film industry with Jenu Goodu in the year 1963. She has been featured in more than 500 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. Jayanthi is one of the few actors to feature in the films of major superstars. She portrayed lead characters in several popular films that were led by actors such as NT Ramarao, MG Ramachandra, Raj Kumar and Rajinikanth, and others. She was fondly known as Jayanthi Amma by her fans and followers.

As the news of her death was confirmed, many actors, directors, and producers paid tribute using their social media handles. Former Karnataka chief minister, BS Yediyurappa also mourned the death of the actor. He stated her passing is an "irreplaceable loss" for the film industry. Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar stated that her demise was a "personal loss for him". He released a statement on Twitter.

The statement read, "Jayanthi ‘amma’ acted in over 500 films. She has acted in over 30 films with my father (Dr Rajkumar). She was very close to my family. She was part of all celebrations in our family". "When my father was taken to the forest, she used to phone us every day and enquire about our well-being. She used to perform pujas for the betterment of our family. I feel lucky to have acted with her in my film Raaj". "Her demise has caused me and my family a lot of pain. She will already live in our memories. Let’s pray for her soul to find peace", Rajkumar concluded in his statement.

ಬಹುಭಾಷಾ ನಟಿ, ಅಭಿನಯ ಶಾರದೆ ಜಯಂತಿ ಅಮ್ಮಾವ್ರು ಇಂದು ದೈಹಿಕವಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ತಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ. ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಅಪಾರ pic.twitter.com/zuuliW4fg2 — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) July 26, 2021

ಪ್ರಖ್ಯಾತ ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದೆ, ಅಭಿನಯ ಶಾರದೆ ಜಯಂತಿ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಅಪಾರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಾಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟವುಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಅಪಾರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿ ಬಳಗಕ್ಕೆ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/JuGWeyX4Ce — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

Kichcha Sudeepa on work front

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeepa has Kannada films Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona in line. Recently actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced that she will be seen in Vikrant Rona. She dropped a picture with Sudeepa and announced the happy news.

#BigAnnouncement Yes, I will be playing a special role in @VikrantRona can’t wait to unveil my look in the film. Thank you @shaliniartss and @jackmanjunath for the amazing hospitality. Working with @KicchaSudeep is an experience I will cherish for a long long time. pic.twitter.com/U0fOCse4LR — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 19, 2021

IMAGE: SDKSFA TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.