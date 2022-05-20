Actor Kichcha Sudeepa got embroiled in a controversy for his 'National language' comment during the trailer launch of R: Deadliest Gangster Ever. His remark in Kannada about 'Hindi not being the national language' of India – in relation to the blockbuster success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 in Hindi and other languages – prompted a response from Ajay Devgn via Twitter and the dispute spread like wildfire on the web, leaving many protesting against the 'imposition' of the Hindi language. Now, in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network, Kichcha Sudeepa issued a clarification on the matter, asserting that he did not mean to disrespect any language or culture in India.

The debate on the 'imposition' of the Hindi language comes at a time South movies are performing slightly better than Bollywood films. When asked if the success of pan-India films is a flashpoint for the ongoing debate, Kichcha Sudeepa declined that the entertainment industries are coming into it at all.

'We are trying to reach pan-India everywhere': Kichcha Sudeepa

He asserted being clear about his statement on 'National language' adding that everyone keeps 'Hindi' as a 'focal point' while describing pan-India. He further claimed that the meaning of pan-India is all across India and that is what South Indian films are trying to do. He said, "When we come as pan-India, we just want to make our film reach out everywhere".

He added, "Pan-India is pan-India, whether it is Marathi, Bengali, Orissa, or Bhojpuri. We want to reach every citizen, we want to reach every cinemagoer. We do not have any discrimination in our family called cinema or entertainment. We all exchange actors, directors, we collaborate, we discuss and I think we get along with each other. But I guess the political edge to it, they have their nuances and approach to it, for what benefits I have no idea. We as cinema people, we love and respect each other".

How did the Twitter dispute begin between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa?

During a press conference, Sudeepa said in Kannada, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.'' He added that Hindi was thus 'no longer the national language' and this did not go down well with Ajay Devgn who took to Twitter to directly address the same.

The actor wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''