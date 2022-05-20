Just several hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the ongoing language row in the country, Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeepa said that he did not mean any harm to anyone, however, he simply wanted to make his points clear. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV about the controversy, Sudeepa revealed that the extension of the language debate was made by those people who were not connected to the entertainment industry.

'I didn't mean any harm to anyone': Kichcha Sudeepa

Kichcha Sudeepa, about his tweets to Ajay Devgn, told Republic TV, "I didn't mean any harm to anyone, but I had to make my points also very clear that we understand the language because we have loved and respected it and that's why if anybody tweets in Hindi, we do understand it and there's an abundance of love always."

"We have been great fans of Kishor Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and all because of which we started learning Hindi way long back. It was only to understand these people. So I guess, love has never decreased any bit," he added.

The Vikrant Rona star, further expressing his thoughts, stated that when someone makes a point, people should understand where everyone comes from. He elaborated, "Only interpretations will come and it is very required that we understand where we all come from."

"The extension of this debate was made by those who were not connected to the film industry. So it is their perception and their angles. I guess just the tweets between me and Ajay Devgn, they connected to their thoughts and they just took it in another way and after some time if you see, neither I nor Ajay Devgn was in the debate," the 48-year-old actor explained.

He added, "It just took a total diversion where both of us didn't belong. I guess that's when we got our points made and we got our answers also, we made our points very crystal clear and I am very happy for the way even the media took my answers, especially because there was no humiliation and ego involved. It was straightforward answers. I didn't mean any harm to anyone but I also wanted to make my things very crystal clear."

National Language row

The debate over the Hindi language erupted after Sudeepa allegedly claimed that Hindi is not India's national language and thus Bollywood should consider dubbing their films in other languages as well. "However, the remarks did not go well with Devgn, who took to Twitter and questioned why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language.

Tweeting in Hindi, Devgn had tweeted, "According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," the Drishyam star said.

However, Sudeepa clarified his statements by saying that his comments were delivered in a different context. Putting the argument to rest, Devgn said that it was all a misunderstanding due to an inaccurate translation of views.