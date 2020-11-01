Kim Kardashian Reveals Having 'best Plan' For Her 40th Birthday Party That Got Cancelled

Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday on October 21. Talking about the same, Kim Kardashian West told Grazia that she wasn't bothered about having to cancel the plan. She added that she had the best plan for her 40th birthday party. She revealed that her birthday bash was going to be called 'Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday'. However, due to the pandemic situation, Kim Kardashian was unable to throw a grand party and she didn't wish to celebrate her big day with just five people around.

Kim Kardashian reveals 'plans' she had for 40th

Talking about her party plans, Kim Kardashian West told Grazia that she had arranged for Manfred Thierry Mugler to design a metal costume for her 40th. She wanted a cowgirl costume for her Wild Miss West theme. She also shared that she did virtual fittings. Kim added she didn't wish to waste all her planning on a party for her with five people, referring to her husband and kids. She also said that she is thinking to carry forward this plan for her 41st birthday and added that they can still call it her 40th birthday.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian gets flak for flaunting wealth during pandemic yet calling herself "humble"

Further, in the interview with Grazia, Kim Kardashian West opened up about turning 40. She said she isn't the one who was getting nervous about getting older. Kim shared that she still can try and feel as youthful or to look at it in a certain way. She further added that she is proud that her kids get to be with her yet another year. Kim revealed that she thinks about losing her kids all the time as that reminds her of losing her dad who was close to her at a very early age.

On Kim Kardashian's birthday, he received a surprise party from her mother and sisters. Her birthday bash was featured on E. Kim got a cake that had a 'number 16' candles. Khole, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall were dolled up in all-black outfits. The birthday girl stunned in a golden dress. Sharing pictures from her birthday party on Instagram, Kim said, "I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40". Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram post.

Also Read | Devin Booker, Tristan Thompson attend Kim Kardashian's birthday bash on private island

Kim Kardashian gets surprise birthday party

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's birthday tweet about a "private island" family trip sparks meme fest

Also Read | Kim Kardashian celebrates b'day on private island, says 'couldn’t think of a better way'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.