Kim Kardashian Reveals Having 'best Plan' For Her 40th Birthday Party That Got Cancelled

Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday on October 21. Talking about the same, Kim Kardashian West told Grazia that she wasn't bothered about having to cancel the plan. She added that she had the best plan for her 40th birthday party. She revealed that her birthday bash was going to be called 'Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday'. However, due to the pandemic situation, Kim Kardashian was unable to throw a grand party and she didn't wish to celebrate her big day with just five people around.
Talking about her party plans, Kim Kardashian West told Grazia that she had arranged for Manfred Thierry Mugler to design a metal costume for her 40th. She wanted a cowgirl costume for her Wild Miss West theme. She also shared that she did virtual fittings. Kim added she didn't wish to waste all her planning on a party for her with five people, referring to her husband and kids. She also said that she is thinking to carry forward this plan for her 41st birthday and added that they can still call it her 40th birthday.
Further, in the interview with Grazia, Kim Kardashian West opened up about turning 40. She said she isn't the one who was getting nervous about getting older. Kim shared that she still can try and feel as youthful or to look at it in a certain way. She further added that she is proud that her kids get to be with her yet another year. Kim revealed that she thinks about losing her kids all the time as that reminds her of losing her dad who was close to her at a very early age.
On Kim Kardashian's birthday, he received a surprise party from her mother and sisters. Her birthday bash was featured on E. Kim got a cake that had a 'number 16' candles. Khole, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall were dolled up in all-black outfits. The birthday girl stunned in a golden dress. Sharing pictures from her birthday party on Instagram, Kim said, "I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40". Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram post.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
