King Of Kotha, Jailer, Pappachan Olivilaanu: Malayalam Films Releasing In August 2023

Several Malayalam-language films will be releasing in August including King of Kotha, Jailer, Pappachan Olivilaanu, and more. Take a look.

Several Malayalam movies will be released in August 2023. These include King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan,  and Jailer 

Pappachan Olivilaanu
Pappachan Olivilaanu is an upcoming comedy. It will release on August 4. The film, starring Aju Varghese, revolves around the life of a truck driver in a hilly region.

Jailer
Jailer, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, will release on August 10. The film has been directed by Sakkir Madathil and follows the life of a jailer dwelling with five criminals. 

King of kotha
King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, will hit the theatres on August 25. This gangster thriller movie revolves around the life of Tony who has to make a difficult choice.

Purple Poppins
Purple Poppins is an upcoming crime drama that will release on August 4. The film follows the life of Sherin who witnesses his sister's suicide. 

Nila
Nila will release in theatres on August 4. It is a female-centric movie that will showcase the abilities and skills of an elderly woman bound to a wheelchair. 

