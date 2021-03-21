Kinjal Dave's Songs That Have Crossed More Than 10 Million Views On YouTube! See List

Kinjal Dave is a Gujarati singer best known for singing 'Char-Char Bangadi Wali Gaadi'. Let it be folk, contemporary, fusion, or mass numbers, Kinjal Dave has experimented in various genres and has emerged as one of the most popular singers in Gujarat at the age of 21. Let's take a look at Kinjal Dave's songs that have crossed more than 10 million views.

Kinjal Dave's top songs that crossed 10 Million views on YouTube

Chote Raja

Chote Raja is one of the most popular of Kinjal Dave's music videos with 302 million views so far. The music video features Viral Rabari who also featured in the 'Char-Char Bangadi Wali Gaadi' video along with Kinjal and was released under the label of Raghav Digital. The video is about Kinjal setting up 'Chote Raja', played by Viral, with a girl of his age and the celebration of their love.

Ghate Toh Ghate Zindagi

Song MojMa is also known as Ghate Toh Ghate Zindagi released two years ago on April 19, 2018. Kinjal Dave has sung the song as well as featured in the music video and the song is about living life at the fullest let it be in light or dark or if you win or lose situations. The music is composed by Mayur Nadiya whereas the lyrics are penned by Manu Rabari and Deepak Purohit. Released under the label Raghav Digital, the music video so far has more than 75 million views on YouTube.

Jay Adhyashakti Aarti

Jay Adhyashakti Aarti is a devotional song sung by Kinjal Dave that released on September 29, 2019. The song is a remake of an Ambe Ma Aarti originally sung by Ratansinh Vaghela and Damyanti Baro with the same name. Released under the label of KD Digital, the 12-minute long video has more than 44 million views.

Dhan Che Gujarat

Dhan Che Gujarat, released on May 18, 2019, is a music video that captures the essence of Gujarat. The music video features scenes from various locations of Rajkot, Surat, Palanpur, Ahemdabad and showcasing other popular places in the Gujarat state. The music is composed by Mayur Nadiya and lyrics are penned by Mannu Rabari and Anand Mehra. So far Dhan Che Gujarat music video has garnered more than 19 million views.

Kinjal Connection

Kinjal Connection is a rendition of Kinjal's favourite Bollywood songs compiled in one track. Kinjal Dave has sung 'Nazm Nazm' from Bareilly Ki Barfi, 'Channa Mereya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and 'Afreen Afreen' by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in this song. The video was released under KD Digital owned by Kinjal Dave and the music video has garnered more than 11 Million views on YouTube.

Promo Image Source: Kinjal Dave's Instagram