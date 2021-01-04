Kiran Abbavaram Reveals The Title Of His Next, A Film Called 'Sammathame' With Chandini

Kiran Abbavaram, who made his debut with Rajavaru Ranigaru, will now be seen in yet another feature presentation. The name of his upcoming movie with Chandini is titled ‘Sammathame’. The poster of the same was unveiled today by the lead actor himself. The same can be found below and on Kiran Abbavaram's Twitter handle as well.



As one can see in the image above, the poster simply comprises of an avatar of two dieties and the title in the local language. The poster, in itself, doesn't reveal much. But, it only gives one a clue about the subject matter of the film through its tagline that simply reads, "Love is unconditional’.

The upcoming love story will be helmed by Gopinath Reddy, who will be making his directorial debut with Sammathame. Sammathame cast list includes the likes of Chandini Chowdary and Kiran Abbavaram, along with a slew of supporting characters that are yet to be revealed. The musical score of feature presentation, as per a report on TeleguCinema.com, will be composed by Sekhar Chandra.

About Sammathame Cast members:

Kiran Abbavaram has been a part of the Telegu film fraternity for less than five years as of this writing. Some of his most recent pieces of work include the likes of Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (2019) and Boys in School (2019). His most recent film is SR Kalyanamandapam, which is yet to release. SR Kalyanamandapam is a Sridhar Gade directorial which is funded by UV creations, the eponymnous production house that turned Prabhas' Saaho into a reality.

Chandini Choudhary, on the other hand, has been a part of the Telegu film fraternity for just as long as Kiran Abbavaram, but has worked in more films than him. Some of her most recent pieces of work include the likes of Color Photo, Howrah Bridge and Manu. As per IMDb, the 27-year-old star was born in Vishakapatnam and got her Mechanical Engineering degree from Bangalore.

