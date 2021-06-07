Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Announces Travel Film With Kalidas Jayaram And Tanya Ravichandran

In a debate on Twitter on Saturday, June 5, 2021, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi unveiled her future project. The project stars Kalidas Jayaram as well as Tanya Ravichandran in major roles in the upcoming movie. Kiruthiga mentioned that it is a travel movie while speaking on Twitter. She's now organising the rest of the movie's cast members. With Shiva and Priya Anand's Vanakkam Chennai, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi made her directorial debut. Kaali, her second film, was met with a tepid reception at the box office. This year, the filmmaker is poised to helm her third film, as per her Twitter announcement.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's next to star Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi staged a soft opening for her movie, which stars Kalidas and Tanya, on Twitter Spaces. Spaces is a novel audio-only function on Twitter where users may debate a variety of topics. On the social platform, one can participate in a Space conversation as a spectator or a participant. Speaking about her film on the portal, the director said that the film was going to be the third film she directed after Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali. She explained that she had taken a little time before creating the movie as she wanted something that would be perfect. She was also looking for a story that would appeal to her and her audience. She further said that travel forms an integral part of the story as the film speaks about the journey of life through the metaphor of travel.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi revealed that she wanted a cast that was young and fresh and that was primarily the reason why she had chosen Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran to helm the film and tell her story. She said that she was absolutely sure that the two youngsters would do justice to the role and would play the parts to perfection. Speaking about other core members of the cast for the film, she said that Richard M Nathan would be taking charge of the photography of the film. Pentela Sagar will be the producer of the film. She further said that the rest of the cast and crew of the film was still being decided on and would be announced soon.

IMAGE: KIRUTHIGA UDHAYANIDHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.