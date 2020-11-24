'Kizhakku Cheemayile' Actor Thavasi Passes Away In Madurai Due To Cancer

Veteran actor Thavasi recently passed away at Madurai's Saravana Multispeciality Hospital. The actor was suffering from esophageal cancer and was also in dire need of funds. MLA Saravanan, the Managing Director of Madurai's hospital, also tweeted about the actor's death, confirming the same. Read ahead to know more about the actor:

Thavasi passes away

Tamil actor Thavasi breathed his last on Monday. The Managing Director of Madurai's hospital tweeted (In Tamil), "Character actor Mr. Thavasi was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and was admitted to our Saravana Hospital on 11.11.2020 (in a very advanced condition). We fitted him with an Oesophageal Stent" and then added, "Mr. Thavasi was transferred to the emergency department today (23.11.20) due to severe shortness of breath. He died at 08:00 pm without any treatment. I extend my deepest condolences to his relatives, friends and fans. #RIP" (sic). Take a look:

Many fans of the actor took to Twitter to share their condolences over Thavasi death. Take a look:

Just now heard the news ! #thavasi aiyya ....

You are endless with lot of memories ❤️

Will definitely miss you :(



கருப்பன் குசும்புக்காரன் 😖😖😖#ripthavasi pic.twitter.com/Ob24EKfy69 — ᴩʀɪɴᴄᴇ _ ɢᴏᴋᴜʟ (@Gokul_Prince_) November 23, 2020

My condolences actor Thavasi family. Great loss. God give strength to the family. Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/Di1TuhqDNi — Gayathri Raguramm (@GRaguramm) November 23, 2020



Back on November 16, the actor had shared a video on YouTube where he could be seen urging fans to offer him financial aid. He looked very thin and was labelled 'unrecognizable' by fans. He had then mentioned that he was suffering from cancer and did not have any money for treatment. After the video had gone viral, many fans and celebs had helped the actor. Take a look:

What is Esophageal cancer?

The esophagus is a tube that connects the stomach and the throat. The organ is also called food pipe and esophageal cancer arises when there is a tumour that forms in the throat. This results in difficulty in eating and weight loss. Some symptoms are pain when swallowing, a hoarse voice, enlarged lymph nodes and dry cough.

