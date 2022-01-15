Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the praise of her recently released song Kodthe from Ghani, in which she wowed the audience with her dance movies. She is seen grooving to the upbeat song like a pro as she dons a black outfit. The music video also includes some behind the scene glimpses from the making of the song.

Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kodthe out now

The foot-tapping song featuring the actor released on January 15 and garnered over one million views in about eight hours since its release. The song is from the film Ghani, for which the actor was roped in for her skills. The actor was also seen in a gold sequin crop top and bold red lipstick as she matched steps with her backup dancers. The lyrics of the song were penned down by Ramjogayya Sastry, while Harika Narayan was the singer.

Watch the music video of Kodthe here

The film will be helmed by Kiran Korrapati and will star Varun Tej in the lead role as a boxer. Apart from Tej, the film will also see Suniel Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Naveen Chandra and others in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was released by its makers a while ago and promised a gripping adventure. The sports drama will see Tej's character going head to head with opponents in the ring and the trailer also included glimpses of Saiee Majrekar, whose character will be his love interest. Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu and others also featured in the teaser, as Ram Charan's voiceover narrated the story.

Watch the trailer here

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for her role in Gurthunda Seethakalam, which is touted to be a romantic flick. It is set to release in February 2022. The film will also see Satyadev Kancharana and Kavya Shetty playing lead roles alongside Bhatia and the actor recently shared the poster of the film with her fans and followers online. She invited viewers to 'come fall in love' as she wrote, "This valentines month come fall in love with Dev & Nidhi. #GurthundhaSeethakalam in theatres near you in Feb 2022❤️".

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks