Kollam Sudhi, 39-year-old Actor And Mimicry Artist, Dies In A Road Accident

Kollam Sudhi, who was a well-known Malayalam actor and mimicry artist, died in a car accident today (June 5). Kollam succumbed to his injuries while the three other people travelling with him sustained serious wounds. Reportedly, Kollam and others were returning home after attending an event in Vadakara.

Police stated that the vehicle in which Kollam Sudhi, Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor, and Mahesh were travelling rammed into a truck during the wee hours at Kaipamangalam. " It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment," a police officer confirmed to PTI. The news of Kollam Sudhi's death brought shock waves in the entertainment industry.

Fans condoling Kollam Sudhi's death

(Kollam Sudhi celebrated his birthday two weeks ago and expressed gratitude. | Image: Kollam Sudhi/Instagram)

After the news of Kollam Sudhi's death broke out, his fans and well-wishers took to his Instagram handle to offer condolences. Two weeks ago, the actor made a post on his birthday and thanked God on the special occasion. He even shared a photo wherein he was seen flashing his million-dollar smile. In the same post, his fans are now condoling his untimely death after the road accident. "Can't believe it! May your soul rest in peace," wrote a fan. Another fan commented, "Endless loss in the Malayalam Television field. Condolences Sudhi brother." Check the photo below:

(Fans condole the death of Kollam Sudhi. | Image: Kollam Sudhi/Instagram)

Who is Kollam Sudhi?

(Kollam Sudhi shared this picture on the occasion of Onam. | Image: Kollam Sudhi/Instagram)

Kollam Sudhi, well-known as Sudhi, is an actor from Kerala who has worked predominantly in the Malayalam entertainment industry. He was well-known for his comic roles in several TV programs. He has also worked in movies including Big Brother, Nizhal, Adhyarathri, and An International Local Story, among others. Recently, a couple of actors from the entertainment industry passed away, leaving their fans shocked. These actors include Aditya Singh Rajput, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Nitesh Pandey.