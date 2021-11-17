Kollywood Actor-director RNR Manohar, Known For 'Maasilamani', Passes Away At 54

Popular Kollywood actor and director RNR Manohar passed away on November 17 at the age of 54. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai. According to several reports, the artists had been undergoing treatment for the past 20 days after contracting COVID-19.

Netizens send condolences

People were quick to send their condolences via social media as one user wrote, ''Good Human being one of my well-wisher RIP #RNRManohar Sir''. Producer SR Prabhu expressed his shock over the sudden demise of the popular artist as he wrote, ''Shocked & saddened to hear the loss of #RNRManohar Sir! My deepest condolences to the family & friends. RIP'' Many also remembered his work and appreciated his contribution to the Cinema as one user wrote,

''Rest in Peace RNR Manohar Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. Had the privilege to work with him for his directorial venture “Masilamani” starring Nakul and Sunaina in the lead under Sun Pictures Production. An efficient director and a kind person.'' A co-star of the late actor also remembered the late actor by writing, 'RIP actor #RNRMANOHAR . We worked for a day in ooty for #Enemy... he finished a big scene really fast and with ease.. was such an energetic person.. unpredictable life..''

Popular actor and director #RNRManohar passed away. He director @Nakkhul_Jaidev and @TheSunainaa 's #Maasilamani. Also acted in several films including the recent OTT hit #Teddy. May his soul RIP, he was under COVID19 treatment for the past twenty days. pic.twitter.com/RVMr8FyoQq — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 17, 2021

my college mate did Political Science. pic.twitter.com/yBnOAUAd8X — R.S.Shivaji (@rsshivaji) November 17, 2021

Famous Actor RNR Manohar is no more 💔#RIpRNRManohar #RNRManohar pic.twitter.com/QAaLeSMIFb — Happy Sharing By Dks (@Dksview) November 17, 2021

More on RNR Manohar

RNR Manohar started his career in the entertainment industry by assisting KS Ravikumar in films like Band Master and Suriyan Chandran. He was set to direct a film titled Velu in 2002 which failed to materialize. He made his directorial debut in 2009 with the film Maasilamani which was highly liked by the masses. His second directorial venture starring Nandha and Poorna was Vellore Maavattam in 2011. He also contributed as a writer by scripting for movies like Maindhan, Pudhumai Pithan, Punnagai Poove and Vandae Maatharam.

Additionally, the late artist had a flourishing career as an actor as he appeared in several films like Kallazhagar, Thennavan, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Enna Thavam Seitheno, Viswasam and more. Some of his latest movies as an actor include Naanga Romba Busy, V, 4 Sorry, Bhoomi and Teddy.

Image: Twitter/@immancomposer