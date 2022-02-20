Kollywood Actor Gayathrie Shankar's Instagram Account Hacked; 'Please Don't Open The Link'

Wrongdoers often target the celebrities of the film industry. While some troll and post mean comments on their social media posts, some take this to another level by hacking their social media accounts.

Gayathrie Shankar was the latest to face this situation when her Instagram account was hacked. The Kollywood actor urged netizens to not respond to any messages that might have been sent from her hacked account.

Gayathrie Shankar's Instagram account hacked; posts statement urging all to be alert

Gayathrie Shankar took to her Instagram stories to post the message about the hacking of her account. Some links seemed to have been sent from her account and the 18 Vayusu star urged all to not click the links. She also tagged actors like Jinu Ben and Riyaz A for their help in resolving the situation.

Not just Instagram, numerous celebrities' Twitter and Facebook accounts too have been hacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account had been briefly hacked in December last year. Actor Shatrughan Sinha, actor Ileana D'Cruz, cricketer Krunal Pandya, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's Twitter handles, singer Rahul Vaidya's Facebook account, actor Tisca Chopra's Instagram account were among the celebrity accounts hacked over the last year, before being restored later.

Gayathrie Shankar on the work front

On the professional front, Gayathrie has been in the film industry for a decade now. She had made her debut with the film 18 Vayasu in 2012. In the same year, she starred in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

Ponmaalai Pozhudhu and Mathapoo were the Tamil films which released a year later. Rummy was another film of hers that released at the start of her career in 2014.

After a two-year gap in between, she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Puriyadha Pudhir. She worked with Vijay Sethupathi again in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren the year later Seethakaathi was another film of hers this year. Chithiram Pesuthadi 2 was released in 2019 and she then starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi again in Super Deluxe, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, among others. K- 13 was another film of hers that released in 2019.

Gayathrie now has multiple films in her kitty, which include Bagheera, opposite Prabhudeva, Maamanithan, where she will be working with Vijay Sethupathi, again. Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum is another of her upcoming projects.

Image: Instagram/@gayathrieshankar