Kollywood Actor Sayyeshaa Pens Heartfelt Note On 3rd Anniversary With Arya; See Pics

South diva Sayyeshaa and her husband Arya are one of the most adored couples of the Kollywood industry. They often share some of their amazing pictures together, shelling out some major couple goals for their fans. As the couple are ringing in their 3rd anniversary, they took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes for each other.

Sayyeshaa shares adorable photo with Arya on their wedding anniversary

On Thursday, Sayyeshaa took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her husband Arya. In the first picture, the two are seen romantically posing alongside each other sitting on a boat.

The second picture is from their wedding, where the duo is seen deeply in love holding each other's hand. Sharing the pictures, the Shivaay actor captioned the post as "Happy anniversary to the man I love, cherish, respect and adore forever! Thank you for being mine…the best husband and daddy on the planet! Holding on to you till eternity! ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗💃😘😘😘 @aryaoffl #anniversary #happy3years #forever#mylove # husbandandwife# creatingmemories#babydaddy"

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online netizens poured in congratulatory messages for the couple.

One of the users wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my beloved and favourite couple @aryaoffl @sayyeshaa 😍😍😍 May you both blessed by god, adore your love more and morw"

Another wrote, "Happy anniversary to beautiful couples❤️❤️ stay together forever and be happy always ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥😍Dilse." Arya also shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle.

Arya pens a heartwarming message for wife Sayyeshaa

The Aranmanai 3 actor took to his Instagram and shared an adorable photo with his wife. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post saying, "Happy 3rd Anniversary to the best partner I can wish for in this world 😍🤗🤗😘😘😘 Thank you so much for caring motivating supporting and loving me the most ( actually 2nd most now 😜) Love you 😘😘🤗🤗 @sayyeshaa"

Take a look at his post:

Netizens flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. A lot of celebrities too reacted to the post. Veteran Tamil actor Kushboo Sundar reacted to the post and wrote, "Happpppiest anniversary to the wonderful couple. ❤️"

South diva Raashi Khanna also dropped a sweet comment, as she wrote, "So cute! Happy anniversary you guys ❤️"

Take a look at their comments:

Image: Instagram@sayyeshaa