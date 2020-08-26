'Kolumande' Rap Song Cast Includes Chandan Shetty And Nandini In Key Roles

Kolumande rap song has lately been a trending topic of discussion on the internet. The rap song was recently taken down by the makers after it sparked outrage amongst Lord Malai Mahadeshwara devotees. The song, which is a modern version of a famous Kannada folk music, was liked by a few people for its strong beats and entertaining lyrics. Here is a look at the cast of Kolumande rap song which was recently taken down from YouTube.

Kolumande rap song cast

Chandan Shetty

Chandan Shetty is seen in the Kolumande rap song throughout its duration. He is a lyricist and pop singer who has previously delivered various party songs with a catchy melody. Chandan is a celebrated Kannada music composer who has worked in various films including Seizer, Joshelay and Railway Children, amongst others. He has delivered various singles including 3 Peg, Halagode, and Tequila. His upbeat music style and quirky lyrics are loved by the audiences in the south. Chandan Shetty has also been a contestant on the fan-favourite reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada.

In a segment of Kolumande rap song, Chandan Shetty is seen wearing heavy blazers to bring out a quirky effect. His attire in the song was much-loved by his fans as it was something that matched his unique personality.

Nandini Gowdah

A number of people have been wondering who the actor in Kolumande rap song is. Nandini is a Kannada actor who has been seen in various television serials. Her role in the show Muddulakshmi has been highly appreciated by the audience. She has also been a famous artist on the internet for her dubbed segments on various video-sharing apps.

Kolumande rap song had been facing flak from the audience as a huge section of people found the content offensive. They were of the stance that the new remix of the folk song hurt the sentiments of Malai Mahadeshwara devotees due to various visuals in the music video. They stated that it showcased Sankama and Neelaiah in a bad light which must not be encouraged. Chandan Shetty soon took the video down and promised his fans that he would bring it back with a fresh video which did not hurt sentiments.

