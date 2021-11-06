'Koozhangal': India's Oscar Entry To Be Showcased At International Film Festival Of India

After becoming India's entry for the 2022 Academy Awards, Tamil flick Koozhangal will be screened at the International Film Festival of India, under their Indian Panorama segment. According to ANI, makers of the nine-day festival, which will be held from November 20 to 28, have shortlisted 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films for screening. Indian Panorama's primary aim is to shortlist films with 'cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic' excellence for promoting film art through 'non-profit screening' of these flicks falling under myriad genres.

Aimee Baruah's Semkhor has been chosen as the opening feature film of the Indian Panorama 2021. The film comes as the first-ever Dimasa language movie. Apart from Koozhangal, Kannada films like Talendanda, Neeli Hakki and Dollu will also be screened a IFFI 2021. According to a recent tweet by Maharashtra's Press Information Bureau, the festival will showcase Rajiv Parkash's VED...THE VISIONARY as the opening Indian Non-Feature Film.

Koozhangal to be screened at IFFI 2021

Helmed by Vinothraj PS, Koozhangal follows the story of an abusive, alcoholic husband, whose partner runs away after undergoing suffering at his hands. The protagonist then embarks on a journey with his son to find her. The film was presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner.

25 Feature Films, 20 Non-Feature Films To Be Screened at #IFFIhttps://t.co/rGXuyqwznX pic.twitter.com/mqHAvK17MH — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) November 5, 2021

For the unversed, IFFI is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa. The 52nd instalment of the event will be witnessed by registered delegates and representatives of the films that have been selected.

More about Koozhangal

Koozhangal, (also known as Pebbles) which stars Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi in lead roles has been screened at myriad film festivals including the Shanghai International Film Festival and other Indian Film Festivals in Los Angeles. It will now represent India at the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. In an earlier conversation with PTI, the director that the team said, 'didn't expect the film to be recognised at this level'. He expressed that everyone onboard the project was elated, emotional and overwhelmed by the news.

