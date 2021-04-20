Koratala Siva Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Bharat Ane Nenu'; With Powerful Dialogue From Film

Quick links:
In frame: Mahesh Babu; Source: A still from Bharat Ane Nenu
Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu-language political action film that released on April 20, 2018. On 3 years of the film’s release, the director of the film, Koratala Siva took to his social media account and shared a still of Mahesh Babu from the film. In his caption, he shared a signature dialogue of Mahesh Babu and said that the dialogue feels more relevant to the current times.
Koratala Siva shared a picture of Mahesh in which he can be seen in a blue shirt and grey pants. In his caption, he wrote, “ 'à°ªà±à°°à°¤à°¿ à°’à°•à±à°•à°°à°¿à°•à±€ à°à°¯à°‚,à°¬à°¾à°§à±à°¯à°¤ à°‰à°‚à°¡à°¾à°²à°¿' (Everyone should have fear, responsibility) 3 years on and these lines from #BharatAneNenu feel more relevant to the times we are in right now! #3YearsForBharatAneNenu @urstrulyMahesh @advani_kiara @DVVMovies @ThisIsDSP” Take a look at his post below.
'à°ªà±à°°à°¤à°¿ à°’à°•à±à°•à°°à°¿à°•à±€ à°à°¯à°‚,à°¬à°¾à°§à±à°¯à°¤ à°‰à°‚à°¡à°¾à°²à°¿'— koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 20, 2021
3 years on and these lines from #BharatAneNenu feel more relevant to the times we are in right now! #3YearsForBharatAneNenu @urstrulyMahesh @advani_kiara @DVVMovies @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/sRYVMIJ4X3
On the other hand, fans of Mahesh Babu have been sharing posters and stills from Bharat Ane Nenu on social media. #3YearsForBharatAneNenu has been trending on Twitter as a part of the celebration. They have shared the actor's dance steps, dialogues and more from the film.
One fan tweeted, “Visionary MB When INSPIRATIONAL Content meets SUPER Stardom, REEL life rules comes into REAL Life too...Traffic fines increased after Bharat Ane Nenu movie Best ever political backdrop movie in Indian cinema history @urstrulyMahesh #3YearsForBharatAneNenu”. Another fan wrote, “His simple steps enough Racha racha chestham #3YearsForBharatAneNenu @urstrulyMahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata” A user created a small video and wrote, “A Small video from my side @urstrulyMahesh #3YearsForBharatAneNenu”
TFI lo dhinikanna stylish figt chupisthe— frustration...........frustration........... (@frustrationf3) April 19, 2021
lifw time settlement raðŸ’¥#3YearsForBharatAneNenu#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/m1Xs8ZOts5
Minimal Poster Design by @UrsBhaskar_ ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘— Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) April 19, 2021
#3YearsForBharatAneNenu @urstrulyMahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/exkntvgTVB
3 Years For Super CM #MaheshBabu's #BharatAneNenu ðŸ’¥#3YearsForBharatAneNenu #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/ShBa3sgsc5— D P V E U (@dpveuuu) April 19, 2021
Visionary MB ðŸ™‡ðŸ™When INSPIRATIONAL Content meets SUPER Stardom, REEL life rules comes into REAL Life too...Traffic fines increased after Bharat Ane Nenu movie ♥ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ™Best ever political backdrop movie in Indian cinema history ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ’“ðŸ”¥@urstrulyMahesh ðŸ’–#3YearsForBharatAneNenu pic.twitter.com/dX3a0wXfUv— Krishna Since 1999 (@Krishna_DHFM99) April 20, 2021
His simple steps enough ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥— Vyshnavi Yshuâœ¨DHFMðŸ’™ (@vyshnavi66666) April 19, 2021
Racha racha chesthamðŸ¥ðŸ¥#3YearsForBharatAneNenu@urstrulyMahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/yuzj7IgJ7N
3 Years for CM Bharat's Promise! ðŸŒŸðŸ’¥— Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) April 20, 2021
#3YearsForBharatAneNenu@urstrulymahesh @sivakoratala @advani_kiara @ThisIsDSP @DVVMovies @ramjowrites pic.twitter.com/vWkgPPaSMh
Climax Theme Song.. One Of The Best ðŸ‘#3YearsForBharatAneNenu#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/8yl8rlXwjd— HNE 2.0™ (@UrsHNE) April 20, 2021
A Small video from my side âœŠ@urstrulyMahesh â¤ï¸#3YearsForBharatAneNenu pic.twitter.com/9jyNbrzBoP— Saikrishna (@Saikris53293436) April 19, 2021
Blockbuster comeback with a political backdrop movie which shattered many Box office records across World. ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥— Mahesh Babu Fan (@IamMaheshFan) April 20, 2021
Superstar @urstrulyMahesh's flawless acting in a CM role will be remembered forever. ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜ŽðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ#3yearsforBharatAneNenu pic.twitter.com/hgYKFl7bKr
Bharat Ane Nenu stars Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, along with Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Aamani, Devaraj, Posani Krishna Murali, P. Ravi Shankar, Yashpal Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji in supporting roles. The movie follows the story of an Oxford university student who returns to India following the demise of his father who was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is disillusioned by the corruption he encounters and decides to bring about a change in the system. He becomes the new Chief Minister and eventually makes enemies in the process. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.7 out of 10.
