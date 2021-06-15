Koratala Siva's Birthday: Millions Of Fans Wish The Ace Director On Social Media

As director Koratala Siva celebrates his 46th birthday today, fans decided to shower their favourite filmmaker with lots of wishes. The ace director’s millions of fans took to social media to wish him on his special day. While many simply wished him a happy birthday, a few others pointed out his efforts in contributing largely to the Telugu industry.

Koratala who began his cinematic journey as a story and dialogue writer is known for his clean box-office record. He made his directorial debut in 2013, with the Prabhas-starrer Mirchi. Koratala Siva's movies include Srimanthadu, Janatha Garage, and Bharat Ane Nenu. The director has had four back-to-back commercial hits and is currently awaiting the release of Aacharya with Chiranjeevi in the lead while working on a project with Jr NTR.

On the occasion of Koratala Siva's birthday, fans took to Twitter to make their wishes. While one fan tweeted, “Wishing Our Director & Great Human Being @sivakoratala Gaaru a Very Happiest Birthday Sir,” another wrote, “Waiting For Recreate Pan Indian Records With #NTRKoratalaSiva2 Sir,” along with their wish. Check out some wishes from fans on Koratala Siva's birthday:

Wishing Our Director & Great Human Being @sivakoratala Gaaru a Very Happiest Birthday Sir 🙏🖤

Bring more Joy & Strength.

Early Waiting For #NTRKoratalaSiva2 #ManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/HqTfYgKx9u — Pujitha (@PujithaTarakian) June 15, 2021

• Here's My Design To Celebrate Mass Iconic Director @sivakoratala Garu Birthday 🤗❤

• Wishing A Very Happy Birthday Sir🎉✨



Design: @Always_Nagaraju



• All The Best For Your Upcoming Projects#Acharya | #NTR30 #NTRKoratalaSiva2#HappyBirthdayKoratalaSiva #HBDKoratalaSiva pic.twitter.com/WXNGIrZQQU — N A G A R A J U 🎬🎨 (@Always_Nagaraju) June 15, 2021

Koratala Siva’s next with Jr NTR

Jr NTR’s untitled film will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram. Mikkilineni Sudhakar of Yuvasudha Arts and Kosaraju Harikrishna of NTR Arts will be co-producing this massive pan-India project. The film will go on floors in mid-June. Koratala Siva had earlier shared the news with his fans on Twitter. NTR 30 will mark Siva and Jr NTR’s second film together after their first Telugu film Janatha Garage released on September 1, 2016.

A bit about Aacharya

Aacharya is an upcoming action-drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. The movie features the father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as female leads, while actors like Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lankesh, Sangeetha Krish and Tanikella Bharani will be seen in supporting roles. Earlier, on April 27, the film’s production company informed that Aacharya, which was set to release in May was postponed. They are yet to announce a new release date.

IMAGE: KONIDELA PRO COMPANY'S TWITTER

