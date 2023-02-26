Korean Ambassador To India, Staff grooves Over RRR's Naatu Naatu Song | WATCH

The Korean Embassy in India has shared a rendition of a South Indian movie song. Taking to the microblogging site, the Korean Embassy in India posted a video clip showing Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with Korean staff working in the embassy grooving over the RRR movie's "Natu Natu" song.

On Twitter, the Korean Embassy wrote, "Naatu Naatu RRR Dance-Korean Embassy in India." In the post, the Embassy also asked, "Do you know Naatu?"

In the same post, the embassy further mentioned, "We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover." See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" In the 53-second clip, Korean boys and girls are seen dancing to the song at different locations, performing the same dance steps as performed by actors NTR and Ram Charan in the song.

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

Ever since the video went on social media, it has accumulated a flood of comments, along with likes and retweets. Users have expressed their reaction to Koreans grooving to a typical Indian song. One user who saw the video took to the comment section and wrote, "Such an exciting performance." "Those 3 guys till the end—you did splendid without giving up." Another person's comment read, "Wow, this is pretty good." Some of those guys and gals really got the rhythm. A third person's comment read, "You know how to win Indian hearts." While a fourth user's comment read, "How beautiful. "Nicely executed moves, especially a cameo by HE."

RRR is an Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film that was launched in 2022. The movie was directed by SS Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship, and their fight against the Britishers.

Image: Twitter/@RokEmbIndia