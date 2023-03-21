Kota Srinivasa Rao Releases Video Dismissing Rumours About His Ill Health

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who is well known for his roles in Telugu films, dismissed rumours circulating on social media that claimed he has been hospitalised with ill health. Rao, who latest release Kabzaa is running in cinema halls now, released a video expressing his grief about the fake rumours surrounding his health circulating online.

As the rumours about Rao's death started spreading, he shared a video on YouTube and issued a clarification. Social media was abuzz with rumours claiming Rao got sick and was admitted to a hospital. Many believed the news to be true and started praying for his quick revocery.

Quashing the rumours, Rao said that he has been doing well and requested netizens to not believe in fake reports. Rao said in a video, "Although I am healthy.. don't believe rumours."

Rao said that he was busy with the preparations of Ugadi festival when he received a few of phone calls about his hospitalisation. However, Rao put an end to all such rumours.

Veteran actor #KotaSrinivasaRao gives clarity on the fake news circulated on his demise. He posted a video, saying..while he was busy with Ugadi preparations, he got atleast 50 calls. pic.twitter.com/lQgpGPFclj — FREEDOM MEDIA (@freedommediaPR) March 21, 2023

About Kota Srinivasa Rao

Kota Srinivasa Rao is a well-known actor who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film titled Pranam Khareedu. Till date, he has worked in more than 700 feature films. He was honoured with a Padma Shri in 2015 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Not just in films, Kota Srinivasa has also served as an MLA in Vijaywada East in Andhra Pradesh.

Kota is well known for his films including, Rakta Charitra, Leader, Sarkar, Ready, Bommarillu, Athadu, Malliswari, Idiot, Hello Brother, Saamy, Gaayam, Money, Little Soldiers, and Pratighatana, among others.