'Kotigobba 3' Telugu Version: Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Gets Theatrical Release Date

Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada film Kotigobba 3 was a huge success, and the Telugu version of the film is currently gearing up for its theatrical release. According to Manobala Vijayabalan, a columnist and analyst, the film will premiere in Telugu on February 4, 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the Telugu dubbed version of the blockbuster.

Kotigobba 3 Telugu version's release date

Fans can soon watch Kotigobba 3 in Telugu in theatres as the film gears up for its release on February 4. The original version of the film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video for fans to watch. The film made its digital premiere following a remarkable run at the box office and was hailed by the audience and critics alike. The film was helmed by Shiva Karthik and followed Sathya, played by Sudeep, who took on the role of a criminal. The film also saw Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das and Ashika Ranganath in pivotal roles.

More on Kichcha Sudeep's work front

The actor is now gearing up for the much-awaited fantasy action-adventure Vikrant Rona, which will be helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film was recently in the news after the makers announced that its release will be postponed owing to the surging COVID cases in the country. The statement that was released online mentioned that although the film was meant to release on February 24, it will be postponed as the COVID restrictions in various parts of the county are 'not favourable for a grand release across the globe'. The statement read, "Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on Feb 24th, the present COVID scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero!"

The film is a much-awaited one and will see a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. It will also see Nirup Bhandari, and debutante Neetha Ashok take on pivotal roles alongside Sudeep.

Image: Twitter/@Kingshetty45